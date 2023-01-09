Exclusive! Jyoti Kapoor and Vishal Saini to be seen in movie Sukhee

Actors Jyoti Kapoor and Vishal Saini are all set to share screen in the movie Sukhee, that has Shilpa Shetty in the lead
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 09/01/2023 - 18:23
Jyoti Kapoor

TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news coming from OTT, movies and television. 

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actors Jyoti Kapoor and Vishal Saini will be seen in the upcoming movie titled Sukhee. Yes, you heard right, actress Jyoti Kapoor who was seen in Badhaai Ho (2018), Good Newwz (2019) and Daawat-e-Ishq (2014) will be seen in the movie Sukhee along with the actor Vishal Saini who is known for Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara, Khakee and others. The movie will have Shilpa Shetty in the lead. 

Also read – Exclusive! Patiala Babes actor Sandeep Kapoor JOINS the cast of Shilpa Shetty starrer Sukhee

Well, the detailed information on the characters played by these actors are still awaited, but we look forward to what different they have to offer with the movie. 

What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section below. 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ – What! Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Pandey was seen leaving for a vacation together amid relationship rumors

