Exclusive! Jyoti Kapoor and Vishal Saini to be seen in movie Sukhee

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actors Jyoti Kapoor and Vishal Saini will be seen in the upcoming movie titled Sukhee. Yes, you heard right, actress Jyoti Kapoor who was seen in Badhaai Ho (2018), Good Newwz (2019) and Daawat-e-Ishq (2014) will be seen in the movie Sukhee along with the actor Vishal Saini who is known for Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara, Khakee and others. The movie will have Shilpa Shetty in the lead.

Well, the detailed information on the characters played by these actors are still awaited, but we look forward to what different they have to offer with the movie.

