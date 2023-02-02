Exclusive! Kaabil actor Rockey Raina roped in for movie Ground Zero

MUMBAI : Excel Entertainment’s next titled ‘Ground Zero’, which stars Emraan Hashmi in the leading role, has slowly been creating a strong buzz all over the internet. We now have some exclusive information regarding the upcoming movie.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Rockey Raina has been roped in for the movie. Actor Rockey Raina, who is known for his roles in ‘Kaabil’ (2017), ‘Airlift’ (2016), and ‘Jolly LLB 2’ (2017), is now all set to be seen in this new movie titled ‘Ground Zero’, which will star Emraan Hashmi in the leading role.

ALSO READ – Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding to take place at Suryagarh? Here’s all you need to know about the venue

Well, detailed information about the character that the actor will be playing is still awaited, but we look forward to seeing what he has to offer with this movie.

What are your views on this news? How excited are you for the movie? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ – “Pathaan kitna daravana lag raha hai” - netizens on Shah Rukh Khan’s new look in Jawan