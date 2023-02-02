Exclusive! Kaabil actor Rockey Raina roped in for movie Ground Zero

Actor Rockey Raina, who is known for his acting in projects like ‘Kaabil’ (2017), ‘Airlift’ (2016), and ‘Jolly LLB 2’ (2017), is now all set to be seen in an upcoming movie titled ‘Ground Zero’.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 19:32
movie_image: 
MUMBAI : Excel Entertainment’s next titled ‘Ground Zero’, which stars Emraan Hashmi in the leading role, has slowly been creating a strong buzz all over the internet. We now have some exclusive information regarding the upcoming movie.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Rockey Raina has been roped in for the movie. Actor Rockey Raina, who is known for his roles in ‘Kaabil’ (2017), ‘Airlift’ (2016), and ‘Jolly LLB 2’ (2017), is now all set to be seen in this new movie titled ‘Ground Zero’, which will star Emraan Hashmi in the leading role.

Well, detailed information about the character that the actor will be playing is still awaited, but we look forward to seeing what he has to offer with this movie.

What are your views on this news? How excited are you for the movie? Do let us know in the comments section below.

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 19:32

