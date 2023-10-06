EXCLUSIVE! Kabir Singh fame Abhay Dheeraj Singh roped in for the movie Six Nine Five

Six Nine Five is produced by Shadani Films and directed by Yogesh Bhardwaj.
MUMBAI :Many interesting films are being made in the Hindin film industry and many talented actors are getting good work.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of getting exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

We had given all the latest updates about the movie titled Six Nine Five which was being shot in Ayodhya.

The movie's shoot has wrapped up and we have another well-known actor that is all set to be a part of the movie.

Punjabi actor Abhay Dheeraj Singh will be seen in the movie Six Nine Five.

He will be essaying a pivotal role in the film.

Abhay is known for his performances in movies like The Surgical Strike, Kabir Singh and Tu Ki Jaane Sajjna among others.

Six Nine Five also stars Arun Govil, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Ashok Samarth, Daya Shankar Pandey, Gajendra Chauhan, Mukesh Tiwari, Govind Namdev, Akhilendra Mishra among others.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

