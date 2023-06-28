Exclusive! Kafas actor Mikhail Gandhi to be seen in the movie Nayeka

Actor Mikhail Gandhi who is currently winning hearts of the fans with his ott show Kafas is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Nayeka along with Kirti Kulhari
MUMBAI:Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of movies, digital and television, Tellychakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.
 
Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Mikhail Gandhi will be seen in the upcoming movie Nayeka, yes you heard right actor Mikhail Gandhi who is currently winning the hearts of the fans with his OTT show Kafas on Sony LIV is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Nayeka which has Kirti Kulhari in the leading role.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with this upcoming movie.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you to see the actor in the upcoming Nayeka, do let us know in the comment section below.

