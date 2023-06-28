Exclusive! Kafas actor Mikhail Gandhi to be seen in the movie Nayeka

MUMBAI:Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of movies, digital and television, Tellychakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.



Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Mikhail Gandhi will be seen in the upcoming movie Nayeka, yes you heard right actor Mikhail Gandhi who is currently winning the hearts of the fans with his OTT show Kafas on Sony LIV is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Nayeka which has Kirti Kulhari in the leading role.

ALSO READ – Exclusive! “Logically my character cannot be back for the third part” Aditya Roy Kapur on been part of Aashiqui 3

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with this upcoming movie.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you to see the actor in the upcoming Nayeka, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ Exclusive! Is Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha heading for a good start? Here’s what film business expert has to say