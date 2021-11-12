EXCLUSIVE! Kalyani Jha and Sonal Paresh bag Tapsee Pannu starrer Shabaash Mithu

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of films.

Taapsee Pannu is all set to wow us with her upcoming movie Shaabash Mithu.

The actress will be seen playing the lead role in the movie.

And now, we have an exclusive update about two more actors joining the show's star cast.

One is actor Kalyani Jha and another is Sonal Paresh.

We had previously informed you about actors like Manoher Teli, Bijendra Kala, Bhagyashree Choubisa, Gultesham, among others being roped in to play pivotal roles in the movie.

Manohar is a well-known actor who has appeared in several movies and television shows in his long career span.

Meanwhile, Brijendra is also known for giving some stellar performances in movies like Kartik Calling Kartik, Chalo Dilli, Agneepath, Jolly LLB, M.S. Dhoni - The Untold Story, Tubelight, Bharat, among others.

Shabaash Mithu is a biopic of cricketer Mithali Raj, which was earlier directed by Rahul Dholakia, but now will be directed by Srijit Mukherji.

Taapsee has already been lauded for her performances in many movies like Pink, Thappad, Saand Ki Aankh, Baby, Naam Shabana, among others.

