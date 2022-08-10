Exclusive! Kanupriya Pandit on her role in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, “Vicky Kaushal told me one of his relatives is like that"

MUMBAI:Kanupriya Pandit is known for her performance in movies and TV shows like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, and others. She will next be seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which is slated to release on 2nd June 2023.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Kanupriya Pandit and spoke to her about the movie, her role and a lot more...

How did you bag this role?

I was doing Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, and if I get auditions for films and if the character is good and do it. I believe in auditioning, I like it. I take it as an exercise and I had gone for this audition as an exercise only, but I got the role.

Tell us something about your character in the film.

I am playing the role of Vicky Kaushal’s mami. This story is of a joint family in which there’s mother, father, mama, mami, son and his wife, and others. So, many people stay together. My character is important because according to me she is very quirky and interesting, and for me it was challenging. She is like if everyone is going right, she will go left. If someone is talking, she will say some things that will just ruin the talks. So, she is that kind of a character. It’s a very relatable character. After doing one of the scenes, I was judging my character because I had done some mischievous thing in that scene. But, Vicky told me that ma’am there are people like this; he told me that one of his relatives is like that (laughs).

How was your experience of working with Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, and other team members?

When I heard that Vicky and Sara are there in the film, I felt good because it was a very fresh pairing. The best part is that in just 5-10 minutes everyone gelled up very well. Also, the good thing was that everyone had worked on their character, when you meet for rehearsal and you have done your homework, so the team up becomes very good. There was a lady with us who worked on the diction, Indorie diction. So, this is one of the high points of the film because I don’t remember if in any movie or web series we have heard this accent. Vicky got the accent properly, and Sara plays the role of a Punjabi so she didn’t need that accent, but she has amazing energy. She is very hard working.

