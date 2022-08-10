Exclusive! Kanupriya Pandit on her role in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, “Vicky Kaushal told me one of his relatives is like that"

Kanupriya Pandit will next be seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which is slated to release on 2nd June 2023. TellyChakkar recently interacted with her to talk about the movie, her role and a lot more...
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 21:15
movie_image: 
Exclusive! Kanupriya Pandit on her role in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, “Vicky Kaushal told me one of his relatives is like that"

MUMBAI:Kanupriya Pandit is known for her performance in movies and TV shows like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, and others. She will next be seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which is slated to release on 2nd June 2023.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Kanupriya Pandit and spoke to her about the movie, her role and a lot more...

How did you bag this role?

I was doing Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, and if I get auditions for films and if the character is good and do it. I believe in auditioning, I like it. I take it as an exercise and I had gone for this audition as an exercise only, but I got the role.

Also Read:Exclusive! “The USP of the movie is that it is a complete family entertainer” - Anubha Fatehpura on Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Tell us something about your character in the film.

I am playing the role of Vicky Kaushal’s mami. This story is of a joint family in which there’s mother, father, mama, mami, son and his wife, and others. So, many people stay together. My character is important because according to me she is very quirky and interesting, and for me it was challenging. She is like if everyone is going right, she will go left. If someone is talking, she will say some things that will just ruin the talks. So, she is that kind of a character. It’s a very relatable character. After doing one of the scenes, I was judging my character because I had done some mischievous thing in that scene. But, Vicky told me that ma’am there are people like this; he told me that one of his relatives is like that (laughs).

How was your experience of working with Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, and other team members?

When I heard that Vicky and Sara are there in the film, I felt good because it was a very fresh pairing. The best part is that in just 5-10 minutes everyone gelled up very well. Also, the good thing was that everyone had worked on their character, when you meet for rehearsal and you have done your homework, so the team up becomes very good. There was a lady with us who worked on the diction, Indorie diction. So, this is one of the high points of the film because I don’t remember if in any movie or web series we have heard this accent. Vicky got the accent properly, and Sara plays the role of a Punjabi so she didn’t need that accent, but she has amazing energy. She is very hard working.

Also Read: Exclusive! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor Inaamulhaq says, “Content is the king and everyone needs to understand that”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 
 

kanupriya pandit Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Badrinath Ki Dulhania Kasautii Zindagii Kay Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Vicky Kaushal Sara Ali Khan Laxman Utekar Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Murtuza Iqbal's picture

About Author

Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 21:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Kanupriya Pandit on her role in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, “Vicky Kaushal told me one of his relatives is like that"
MUMBAI:Kanupriya Pandit is known for her performance in movies and TV shows like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Kasautii...
Faltu: New Challenge! Ayaan to arrange a huge amount for Dadi and Janardhan's operation
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
WOW! These actors took some insane measures to prepare for their roles
MUMBAI: When we appreciate an actor’s performance in a movie, we just look at what he or she did on the screens. But,...
Faltu: Suspicious! Ayaan not ready to believe in Ruhaan's good gesture
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Exclusive! “You are only going to live once, chase your dreams today” - Ishitta Arun
MUMBAI: Actress Ishitta Arun has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her beautiful movies over the time she...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Exclusive! Samrat gets lost in the moment, tries to kiss Nayan
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Kanupriya Pandit on her role in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, “Vicky Kaushal told me one of his relatives is like that"
Exclusive! Kanupriya Pandit on her role in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, “Vicky Kaushal told me one of his relatives is like that"
Latest Video
Related Stories
Randeep Hooda
WOW! These actors took some insane measures to prepare for their roles
Exclusive! “I would really love to do a period film, and do some women oriented characters” AnubhaFatehpuria
Exclusive! “I would really love to do a period film and some women oriented characters” - Anubha Fatehpuria
Exclusive! “I loved him when I saw him” Nimrat Kaur speaks about her first crush
Exclusive! “I fell in love with him” - Nimrat Kaur speaks about her first crush
Kriti Sanon
After 4 box office flops, will Kriti Sanon finally bounce back with her upcoming movies?
Exclusive! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor Inaamulhaq says, “Content is the king and everyone needs to understand that”
Exclusive! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor Inaamulhaq says, “Content is the king and everyone needs to understand that”
Shah Rukh Khan
Must Read! Actors who are most likely to be at top 5 this year