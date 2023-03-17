Exclusive! Kanwalpreet Singh roped in for a movie titled Gaddar

MUMBAI : Nowadays, a lot of great content is being made digitally and even some great movies are being made. You all know that TellyChakkar has always given you some exciting news from the entertainment industry and today, once again we are here with an interesting news.

According to sources, the actor has been roped in to star in a movie titled Gaddar.

According to sources, the actor has been roped in to star in a movie titled Gaddar. The details about the film are not yet out, but it is said that Kanwalpreet will be seen playing a pivotal role in it. The movie is produced by PK films.

Kanwalpreet is known for his performance in the TV show Channa Mereya, and he has been a part of a few films like Tutak Tutak Tutiya, Tamasha, Mastizaade, Heropanti 2 and others.

TellyChakkar has also learnt that the movie also stars Arbaaz Khan. Well, clearly, the star cast of the film looks interesting, and we are sure fans of Kanwalpreet will be excited to watch him in the movie. Well, apart from films and TV shows, Kanwalpreet has also left a mark in the music industry with his music videos.

