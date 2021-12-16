Exclusive! Kapil Arya roped and fore Luv Ranjan’s upcoming movie

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television TellyChakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Telly Chakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Kapil Arya has been roped in for the upcoming untitled film of Luv Ranjan. Yes you heard right, actor Kapil Arya who is known for his amazing acting contribution with the projects like Hai Taubba, Peshwa Bajirao, Savdhan India, CID and few others is now all set to be seen in the upcoming untitled film of Luv Ranjan.

ALSO READ – (Revealed! This is why Padmini Kolhapure had to slap Rishi Kapoor hard)

Well the detailed information about the project and the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what the project is all about and what the actor has to offer with this upcoming movie.

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan has directed films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Akaash Vani.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Trending! Ranbir asks Alia for marriage, Ranveer-Deepika at 83 promotions, Fawad misses Bollywood, Nia praises Mouni Roy, and more…)