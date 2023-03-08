Exclusive! Karan Johar on the bra shopping scene in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, “I have gone shopping for my mother to buy a bra”

Karan Johar has broken many stereotypes with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Today, at the success press meet of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan spoke about the bra shopping scene in the film.
Karan Johar

MUMBAI: Karan Johar has broken many stereotypes with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. One such stereotype is about men buying female lingerie. (Spoiler Alert) There’s a scene in the film where Rocky along with Rani’s mother goes for lingerie shopping and he feels awkward about it, and then Anjali (Rani’s mother) schools him about the whole scenario.

Today, at the success press meet of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan spoke about the scene and breaking the taboo in real-life. He said, “I was the only child raised by a very progressive mother. It was never a taboo topic for her to buy a bra, and it’s never been a problem with me; I have gone shopping for her to buy a bra. But, I do know that while I did it, there were friends who were with me who were horrified that I was actually doing this and why I wasn’t designating this job to a female friend of mine to do it. I was like why? It’s been asked by my mother,  why would I send somebody else?"

“My mother is now 81 years old, and if she needs something and I am at a place where it’s there, then I have to go buy what she wants, it could be a bra and it could be any other item. For me that scene was organic and I knew that there’s a discomfort around it,” he added.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been doing very well at the box office.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    
 

