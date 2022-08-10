Exclusive! Kashibai Bajirao Ballal actor Amit Pandey to be seen in Ajay Devgn starrer, Bholaa

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Bholaa, which has Ajay Devgn in the leading role, is the current talk of the town. The movie, which is directed by the actor is a remake of the South movie Kaithi, which had Karthi in the leading role. The movie has been a talk of the town ever since the trailer was out and it has got some fantastic response from the fans.

And now, TellyChakkar has some exclusive information with regards to the movie. TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Amit Pandey will be seen in the movie Bholaa. Yes, you heard right. Amit Pandey, who was seen and loved in TV show Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Bholaa.

Well, the detailed information about the character played by the actor is still awaited, but we look forward to what different he has to offer with this upcoming movie.

