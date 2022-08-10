Exclusive! Kashibai Bajirao Ballal actor Amit Pandey to be seen in Bholaa

Actor Amit Pandey who was seen in the television serial Kashibai Bajirao Ballal is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Bholaa
Kashibai Bajirao Ballal actor Amit Pandey to be seen in Bholaa

MUMBAI :Upcoming movie Bholaa which has Ajay Devgn in the leading role is the current talk of the town, the movie which is directed by the actor is a remake of the South movie Kaithi which had Karthi in the leading role. The movie has been a talk of the town ever since the trailer was out and the trailer has got some fantastic response from the fans.

And now TellyChakkar has some exclusive information with regard to the movie Bholaa, TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Amit Pandey will be seen in the movie Bholaa. Yes you heard right actor, Amit Pandey who was seen and loved in tv show Kashibai Bajirao Ballal is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Bholaa.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited, but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with this upcoming movie.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you for the movie Bholaa, do let us know in the comment section below.

