Exclusive! Kesari actor Mushtaq Kak roped in for Gadar 2

MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are been made, also having said that the upcoming movie Gadar 2 which is the sequel of the blockbuster which was released in the year 2001 is the talk of the town already as the movie is in making.

No doubt we are seeing some amazing BTS pictures right from the shooting process of the movie which is already getting great response from the fans. Having said that TellyChakkar has some exclusive information with regards to the upcoming movie Gadar 2.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Mushtaq Kakwill be seen in the movie. Yes you heard right, actor Mushtaq Kak who is known for his amazing acting contribution with the projects like Stories by Rabindranath Tagore (2015), Kesari (2019) and Romeo Akbar Walter (2019) is now all set to be a part of this Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer action thriller Gadar 2.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited, but we look forward to see what the actor has to offer in this upcoming movie.

