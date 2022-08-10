Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Jassie Gill reveals he still uses his first crush’s name as his passwords

Jassie Gill has been a part of many Punjabi and Hindi films. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Jassie and played a game with him called Woh Pehli Baar and the actor surely gave some interesting answers...
MUMBAI:Jassie Gill is a very popular name in the Punjabi film industry and in the Hindi film industry he is known for his performances in movies like Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, Panga, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. 

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Jassie and played a game with him called Woh Pehli Baar and the actor surely gave some interesting answers...

Woh Pehli Baar you had a crush on someone and who was she

Mine was in eighth standard, I remember it very well. I can’t take the name, but today also many passwords of mine are in her name because of which my wife has a lot of problems (laughs). I tell her that it’s easy to remember as you asked me my first crush, so the first is always remembered. So, I have kept one or two passwords in her name.

Also Read: Exclusive! Shehnaaz Gill reveals she connected with THIS co-star the most on the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Woh Pehli Baar you went on a date

I was in 12th standard.

Woh Pehli Baar you earned money 

My first earning was 6500, I had done a show and I came home and gave it to my mother. It was a filmy feeling like ‘yeh lo maa meri pehli kamaai’.

Apart from being an actor Jassie is also a singer and has sung many famous songs. When it comes to Hindi, his version of the track Dil Ne Kaha from the movie Panga was loved by one and all. 

Also Read: Exclusive! Jassie Gill hints at working with Shehnaaz Gill again after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, “We will come together soon”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

