Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Siddharth Nigam on social media trolling, “I feel that there should not be any hate comments, it should be banned”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Vinali Bhatnagar, and Raghav Juyal. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Siddharth and spoke to him about social media trolling.
MUMBAI:Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Vinali Bhatnagar, and Raghav Juyal. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Siddharth and spoke to him about social media trolling.

When asked that as an actor he has to face positives and negatives, and how he copes up with social media trolling, Siddharth said, “There are people who will criticize you, but you should not forget your aim. The day you achieve your aim, the people who are criticizing you will also start praising you. People just see a photo and comment, but they don’t know the struggle of the person. I sometimes don’t believe that I have reached this position, so I just live in the moment. I won’t ruin my present while thinking about the future because life is not a destination it’s a journey.”

“I would request people not to say such things (trolls) because it doesn’t hurt us, but there are people who think about these things, and nowadays, all these thoughts are there in people’s minds because of which they face problems, they go into depression. I feel that there should not be any hate comments, it should be banned,” he added.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release on 21st April 2023.

