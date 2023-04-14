Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Pooja Hegde reveals, “I am very much single”

MUMBAI: Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian film industry. She has been a part of many successful films down South and is slowly making a mark in Bollywood as well. The actress is now gearing up for the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is slated to hit the big screens on Eid this year. The movie stars Salman Khan as the male lead and the audience is looking forward to it.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Pooja Hegde and during a rapid fire segment when we told her that we don’t know if she is single or not, the actress quickly replied, “I am very much single; thank you so much for asking me this question. I am in love with my career and I am just very busy right now to even think of any of these options.”

Further when asked about the three qualities she looks forward to in her real-life Jaan, Pooja said, “I think a kind heart for sure, someone who is faithful and loyal, and someone who is encouraging.”

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and Vinali Bhatnagar. The trailer and the songs of the films have grabbed everyone’s attention, but it will be interesting to see what response the movie will get at the box office.

