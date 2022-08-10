Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Pooja Hegde says, “I was getting some really good work in the South, so that became my priority”

MUMBAI: Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular names down South, but the actress is yet to make a strong mark in the Hindi film industry. She made her Bollywood debut with Mohenjo Daro which had failed to make a mark at the box office, and after that she has only starred in three Bollywood films, Housefull 3, Cirkus, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Pooja and spoke to her about why we haven’t seen her much in Hindi films. When asked about it, the actress said, “I got offers, but it just wasn’t something I was excited about or wanted to do, and I was getting some really good work in the South, so that became my priority. I am very emotional about my decision when it comes to Bollywood because I have grown up watching Bollywood films, so I consciously not let that emotion rule me when I select my films.”

“But, what has happened beautifully is that in my South films, people have started to watch either the dubbed version or with subtitles. There are a lot of Hindi speaking fans who love my work in the South, they have loved my songs and they have done reels on Arabic Kuthu and ButtaBomma. So, it’s kind of that maybe I am still belonging to them, but I have worked in different languages. However, I will make a conscious decision to take up more Hindi films for sure,” she added.

Talking about Pooja’s upcoming projects, she has SSMB28 lined up which stars Mahesh Babu as the male lead. This will be Pooja and Mahesh’s second film together; they had earlier worked together in Maharshi.

