Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Pooja Hegde says, “My journey has had a lot of ups and downs”

MUMBAI:Pooja Hegde is currently busy garnering praises for her performance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which hit the big screens a few days ago. The movie has been getting a strictly decent response at the box office, but Pooja’s performance s being appreciated.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Pooja and spoke to her about her struggle and journey in the Indian film industry till now.

Also Read: Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Pooja Hegde reveals, “I am very much single”

While talking about it, the actress said, “I am very grateful for the opportunities that have come my way. I sometimes really step back, look at my journey and think that it’s amazing because I am someone who doesn’t have any connections from films. When I watched a film as a kid I never thought that I could be an actor that thought didn’t even come to my mind. I do see my cousins wanting to be actors and I feel so happy that maybe following my heart has somewhere inspired them and made them feel that it’s possible.”

“So, I step back sometimes and I do feel like ‘Wow I have come a long way’. But, there is a longer way to go; my journey has had a lot of ups and downs. I got a film that maybe didn’t do well and then I had six blockbusters back-to-back. So, it’s been up and down. There was one year when I didn’t have any work at all. So, it has been a roller coaster, but I would do it all over again. I do hope that someone who is not related to the film industry watches my story someday and thinks that it’s possible for them as well,” she added.

Pooja will next be seen in SSMB28 which stars Mahesh Babu as the male lead. Her fans are excited to watch her with Mahesh Babu on the big screens again.

Also Read:Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Pooja Hegde says, “I was getting some really good work in the South, so that became my priority”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

