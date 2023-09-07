Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Shehnaaz Gill says, “If a film doesn’t work it feels bad”

Shehnaaz Gill made her Hindi film debut with a small role in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film unfortunately failed to make a mark at the box office. When TellyChakkar recently interacted with the actress, we spoke to her about how she handles failure.
MUMBAI :Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular singers and actresses in the Punjabi film industry. With her stint in Bigg Boss 13, the actress became a household name across the globe. This year, she made her Hindi film debut with a small role in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The film unfortunately failed to make a mark at the box office. When TellyChakkar recently interacted with the actress, we spoke to her about how she handles failure.

Shehnaaz stated, “Whenever a film releases, there’s a lot of hard work that goes into it. To make one project it takes many months and producers put so much money into it. So, if a film doesn’t work it feels bad. Whichever project comes, we should respect it and at least watch it once; what if it turns out to be good.”

“Recently, when Vicky Kaushal’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke worked at the box office, I was very happy that at least a film did well. So, it feels good when a film works because we belong to this industry. When someone’s hard work is appreciated, it feels good that maybe when we will do a film then people will also watch us,” she added.

Shehnaaz was recently seen in the song Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai which also featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui. When it comes to movies, the actress has 100% lined up, but there’s no update on the film. There were reports that the movie has been put on a backburner as John Abraham has opted out of it. But, nothing has been officially announced.  

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

