Exclusive! Kota Factory actor Saad Bilgrami roped in for Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television TellyChakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Movie Khuda Hafiz chapter 2 has been the talk of the town ever since the makers have announced the sequel of the movie, and now TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Saad Bilgrami will be seen with this movie. Yes you heard right actor Saad Bilgrami who is known for his acting contribution with the projects like The Glitch (2020), Cubicles (2019) and Kota Factory (2019) is now all set to be seen in the upcoming Vidyut Jamwal movie titled Khuda Hafiz first chapter 2 which will also Shivaleeka Oberoi.

ALSO READ – (Covid-19 surge has spoilt the party for the resurgent box-office)

No doubt after watching Khuda Hafiz chapter 1 the fans are now eagerly waiting for the chapter 2 of the movie. How much excited are you with this information do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Katrina Kaif flaunts her diamond-studded 'mangalsutra')