Exclusive! Kriti Sanon on playing Janaki in Adipurush, “Kuch agar bhul chuk hogayi toh please maaf kar dijiyega’”

MUMBAI: Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan is one of the most awaited films of the year. Prabhas will be seen as Lord Ram in it, Kriti portrays the character of Janaki, and Saif will be seen as Raavan.

The trailer of the film was launched today, and at the trailer launch while talking about playing the role of Janaki, Kriti said, “I have come for many trailer launch events, but today I am very emotional. I had goosebumps while watching the trailer, it was a very emotional feeling because this is not just a film, and it’s more than that for us.” She thanked the director Om Raut for giving her the role and for believing in her that she can play the role of Janaki.

The actress further added, “There are many few actors who in their lifetime would have got this opportunity to play a role like this. So, I feel very blessed. I have tried to play this role with my heart and with all respect. For me Janaki’s role was a combination of loving heart and a strong mind. I have tried to play this character with a lot of admiration and love, I have tried and given my 200%, but they are Gods and we are humans, ‘kuch agar bhul chuk hogayi toh please maaf kar dijiyega’.”

After getting delayed a couple of times, now finally, Adipurush is slated to release on 16th June 2023.

