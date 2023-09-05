Exclusive! Kriti Sanon on playing Janaki in Adipurush, “Kuch agar bhul chuk hogayi toh please maaf kar dijiyega’”

Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan is one of the most awaited films of the year. The trailer of the film was launched today, and at the trailer launch Kriti spoke about playing the role of Janaki.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/09/2023 - 16:16
movie_image: 
Kriti Sanon

MUMBAI: Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan is one of the most awaited films of the year. Prabhas will be seen as Lord Ram in it, Kriti portrays the character of Janaki, and Saif will be seen as Raavan.

The trailer of the film was launched today, and at the trailer launch while talking about playing the role of Janaki, Kriti said, “I have come for many trailer launch events, but today I am very emotional. I had goosebumps while watching the trailer, it was a very emotional feeling because this is not just a film, and it’s more than that for us.” She thanked the director Om Raut for giving her the role and for believing in her that she can play the role of Janaki.

Also Read: Must Read! “Apart from trolls, the trailer is really good” - early reviews of the trailer of Adipurush

The actress further added, “There are many few actors who in their lifetime would have got this opportunity to play a role like this. So, I feel very blessed. I have tried to play this role with my heart and with all respect. For me Janaki’s role was a combination of loving heart and a strong mind. I have tried to play this character with a lot of admiration and love, I have tried and given my 200%, but they are Gods and we are humans, ‘kuch agar bhul chuk hogayi toh please maaf kar dijiyega’.”

After getting delayed a couple of times, now finally, Adipurush is slated to release on 16th June 2023.

Also Read: Audience Perspective! Will Kriti Sanon be the saving grace for Adipurush?

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kriti Sanon Adipurush Prabhas Saif Ali Khan Om Raut Bhushan Kumar Sunny Singh Devdatta Nage Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/09/2023 - 16:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Nyra M Banerjee breaks her salience on her marriage with Nishant Malkani; this is what the actress had to say
MUMBAI :   Nyrraa M Banerji is one of the most popular divas of small screens. She has been a part of the television...
Kya Baat Hai! Jannat Zubair gives the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi a tip; reveals which contestant she is supporting in the upcoming season
MUMBAI :   Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media...
Big Scoop! Shivangi Joshi reaches Maldives, check out some of her COOL pictures
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering exciting news and stories from the telly world...
Fahmaan Khan gives us exclusive glimpse into his directorial experience; says “The sheer opportunity to direct and act in #beirada brings me double the excitement”
MUMBAI :   Fahmaan Khan, who’s been ruling the hearts of Indian audience as an actor for more than a decade now has...
Kunal Pant shares why audiences feel cheated.?
MUMBAI : Kunal Pant who stars in show Shrikant Bashir and web series release Sixer is known to be choosy and super...
Anupamaa: Woah! Anupama turns deaf to Vanraj's critical state
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Prabhas and Kriti Sanon
Must Read! Trailer of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush looks better on the big screens with VFX and 3D effects, but we miss Saif Ali Khan in it
Latest Video
Related Stories
Prabhas and Kriti Sanon
Must Read! Trailer of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush looks better on the big screens with VFX and 3D effects, but we miss Saif Ali Khan in it
Sonnalli Seygall
Shocking! "Where are your pants" netizesn trolls Sonnalli Seygall for her dress
Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor
Exciting! Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor collaborate for a new untitled film; movie to hit the screens this September
Rohman Shawl
Wow! Is Sushmita Sen Back with her ex Rohman Shawl, Read more
Adah Sharma
Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection day 4: Adah Sharma starrer passes the Monday test, collects more than Friday
Police on the lookout for man accused of sending death threat
Salman Khan death threat: Wanted! Police on the lookout for man accused of sending death threat emails to actor