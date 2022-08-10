Exclusive! Kritika Kamra on Bheed, “I am pleasantly surprised and grateful for the response that I have got”

MUMBAI: Kritika Kamra was recently seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed and the actress has impressed everyone with her performance in the movie. It is Kritika’s second Bollywood film; she had made her Hindi film debut with the 2018 release Mitron.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Kritika and spoke to her about the response she has received, playing the role of a journalist, and more...

What response are you getting for your performance in Bheed?

The film is an ensemble and there are many tracks, and I did not expect the kind of response that I have got, but I think people have noticed what I did. Honestly, I would have done the film anyway; I was really impressed with the film and I thought it is an important film and my reasons for doing the film were far greater than how people will perceive me, I just wanted to be a part of it. But, I am pleasantly surprised and grateful for the response that I have got.

You play the role of a journalist in the movie. So, for the preparation of your character did you watch any videos of the journalist who covered the pandemic and the lockdown?

It was all too fresh in the memories when we shot this. The film was shot at the end of 2021, so we had just come out of the second wave and we were still travelling with masks. In the first lockdown when we were all at home, all of us were constantly on social media and watching the news, so it was all very fresh. We saw some journalists doing some great independent work who followed these stories and who went to those places. Also, it was written in a way that I didn’t need to go and see anything, and it was still very new in my head because a lot of us were closely following what was happening and I remember some journalists doing some incredible work.

When the teaser was released, a lot of people on social media started calling it ‘anti-national’. So, what’s your take on it?

To be honest, I think people jumped the gun. The teaser said nothing; there were no visuals from the film in it. This is my personal opinion, I feel it was blown out of proportion and misunderstood. When you see the film, you can have an opinion on whether to like it or not like it. The idea is to start a conversation and as I said that everybody should have a viewpoint on it because it’s an important subject. I think anybody who has seen it knows that it’s not anti-national or anti-anything. All the narratives that started right from the beginning when the first look of the film came out there were assumptions, and I still don’t understand what that was based on. I don’t know how people came to that conclusion; people just have to watch the film to realise what it’s about. People need to get over their bias and go and watch the film.

