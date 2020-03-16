Exclusive! Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor Raghav Binani roped in for movie Tarla

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood hotel and television, TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Raghav Binani has been roped in for the upcoming movie Tarla. Yes you heard right, actor Raghav Binani who is known for his amazing acting contribution with the projects like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Runway 34, is now all set to be seen in this upcoming movie titled Tarla which has Huma qureshi in the leading role. The mobie is based on first ever home chef Tarla Dalal.

Reportedly the actor’s name in the movie is Rajat but we look forward to see more detail about his character in the movie and also what different he has to offer in this upcoming movie.

