Exclusive! “Kuchh to Log Kahenge Logon Ka kam hai Kehana, but we are the one industry” Sunil Shetty on the boycott Trend

During the recent media interaction Suniel Shetty spoke in detail about the boycott trend and how the Bollywood industry is one like a family
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 03/14/2023 - 17:32
MUMBAI :Recently during the trailer launch of the upcoming web series Hunters actor Suniel Shetty and the entire team were present and the Press Conference was held in Mumbai

The entire team spoke about the upcoming web series and Suniel Shetty said that when the makers approached him for this action oriented web series, they said that no one can do this character other Suniel Shetty, the actor said this statement has boost his energy and has given him tremendous motivation and inspiration to do this web series and the fans are going to love it because the web series has lot of action, some powerful dialogues and is it is a complete masala entertainer.

Suniel Shetty was also seen addressing the boycott Bollywood trend and how the movies like Pathaan were unaffected, Suniel Shetty says that this Bollywood industry is one and movies and music are something which definitely keeps everyone connected at different level, he says one of the biggest example is the song Naatu Naatu which has won big at the international level, so the Bollywood industry is one and talking about the Boycott trend he says that Kuch Toh Log Kahenge Logon Ka kam hai Kehana. We should keep going as the Bollywood industry and keep giving content driven movies and web series.

What are your views on the comments of the actor Suniel Shetty, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.
