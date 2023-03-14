Exclusive! “Kuchh Toh Log Kahenge Logon Ka Kam hai Kehana, but we are one industry” - Sunil Shetty on the boycott trend

During the recent media interaction, Suniel Shetty spoke in detail about the boycott trend and how Bollywood industry is like a family. 
Sunil Shetty on the boycott Trend

MUMBAI :Recently, during the trailer launch of the upcoming web series Hunter, actor Suniel Shetty and the entire team were present and the Press Conference was held in Mumbai
The entire team spoke about the upcoming web series and Suniel Shetty said that when the makers approached him for this action oriented web series, they believed that no one could do this character other him. The actor said that this statement boost his energy and gave him tremendous motivation and inspiration to do this web series. Fans are going to love it because the web series has a lot of action, some powerful dialogues and is it is a complete masala entertainer.

Suniel Shetty was also seen addressing the boycott Bollywood trend and how movies like Pathaan were unaffected. Suniel Shetty says that the Bollywood industry is one. Movies and music are something which definitely keeps everyone connected at different level. He gives one of the biggest example of the song Naatu Naatu, which has won big at the international level. Hence, he believes, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge Logon Ka Kam Hai Kehana. The industry keeps going and gives content driven movies and web series.

What are your views on the comments of the actor Suniel Shetty? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

