Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya actor Nirmal Chiraniyan roped in for movie Chal Zindagi

Actor Nirmal Chiraniyan who was in the television serial Kumkum Bhagya is now all set to be seen upcoming movies Chal Zindagi
MUMBAI :Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, TellyChakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Nirmal Chiraniyan has been roped in for the upcoming movie Chal Zindagi, yes you heard right, actor Nirmal Chiraniyan who was seen and loved in the television serial Kumkum Bhagya is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Chal Zindagi which has Vivek Dahiya and Sanjay Mishra in the lead.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different the actor has to offer in this upcoming movie.

What are your views on this news, and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

