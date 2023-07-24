Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya and Jango actor Nirmal Chiraniyan to be seen in Mr. And Mrs. Mahi

Actor Nirmal Chiraniyan, who was seen and loved in the television show Kumkum Bhagya, is all set to be seen in the movie titled Mr. And Mrs. Mahi
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 07/24/2023 - 20:00
movie_image: 
Nirmal Chiraniyan

MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can see some great projects are being made and now keeping  the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, TellyChakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Nirmal Chiraniyan has been roped in for the upcoming movie Mr. And Mrs. Mahi. Yes, you heard right. Actor Nirmal Chiraniyan, who was seen and loved in the television serial Kumkum Bhagya, and who will be seen in the ott show Jango will be also seen in the movie titled Mr. And Mrs. Mahi which has Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao in the lead.  

Also read – (Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya actor Nirmal Chiraniyan roped in for movie Chal Zindagi )

The film is Helmed By Sharan Sharma And produced by Karan Johar. It is Currently Under production and being made under the poster of Dharma productions. Also, the detailed information about the character played by the actor is still awaited, but we look forward to what different he has to offer in this upcoming movie.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you for the movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Also read – Shocking! Esha Gupta gets brutally trolled for her latest bikini photoshoot in support of FIFA women’s world cup)

NIRMAL CHIRANIYAN NIRMAL CHIRANIYAN FANS NIRMAL CHIRANIYAN SERIES JANGO Kabir Khan Vineet Kumar Kumkum Bhagya Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 07/24/2023 - 20:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Baalveer 3: Challenge! Baalveer decides to face Maha Mahim
MUMBAI: 'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Vanshaj: Oh No! Dhanraj and Gargi target Yuvika
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible: OMG! Rashi and Dilip’s argument takes an ugly turn
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Oh No! Radhika’s stubbornness becomes a challenge for Rajesh
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social...
Katha Ankahee: Finally! Aarav discovers the truth about Viaan
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Hurdles! Nimrit and her sister create trouble for Aastha
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Recent Stories
Shreyja Mhatre
Sexy! Here are times actress Shreyja Mhatre raised temperature with her hot looks
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shreyja Mhatre
Sexy! Here are times actress Shreyja Mhatre raised temperature with her hot looks
Esha Gupta
Shocking! Esha Gupta gets brutally trolled for her latest bikini photoshoot in support of FIFA women’s world cup
Kartik Aaryan
Wow! Kartik Aaryan to be honored with Rising Global Superstar award at Melbourne
Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari
What! Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have their parents’ approval?
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Interesting! Kareena Kapoor Khan no longer a part of Tisca Chopra’s debut directorial, Radhe Apte to play lead
ZEENAT AMAN
Can't wait! Zeenat Aman to return to silver screen with film 'Bun Tikki', produced by Manish Malhotra