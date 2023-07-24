Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya and Jango actor Nirmal Chiraniyan to be seen in Mr. And Mrs. Mahi

MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can see some great projects are being made and now keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, TellyChakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Nirmal Chiraniyan has been roped in for the upcoming movie Mr. And Mrs. Mahi. Yes, you heard right. Actor Nirmal Chiraniyan, who was seen and loved in the television serial Kumkum Bhagya, and who will be seen in the ott show Jango will be also seen in the movie titled Mr. And Mrs. Mahi which has Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao in the lead.

The film is Helmed By Sharan Sharma And produced by Karan Johar. It is Currently Under production and being made under the poster of Dharma productions. Also, the detailed information about the character played by the actor is still awaited, but we look forward to what different he has to offer in this upcoming movie.

