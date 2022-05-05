Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya and Naagin 3 actor Ankit Mohan roped in for Babli Bouncer

Actor Ankit Mishra who is known for his project like Kumkum Bhagya, Naagin 3 is now all set to be seen in the movie Babli Bouncer which has Tamanna Bhatia in the leading role
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 10:56
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Tamanna Bhatia titled Babli Bouncer which is directed by one of the finest filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The fans are eagerly excited to see the collaboration of Tamanna Bhatia and Madhur Bhandarkar and now TellyChakkar has some exclusive information with regards to the upcoming movie.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Ankit Mohan is now all set to be seen in this upcoming movie. Yes you heard right, actor Ankit Mohan who is known for his amazing acting contribution with the projects like Kumkum Bhagya, Naagin 3, Kaatelal & Sons, Ek Thi Begum is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Babli Bouncer along with the actress Tamanna Bhatia.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer in his upcoming movie.

