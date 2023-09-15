Exclusive! Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman actress Prachi Shah Pandya roped in for Kriti Sanon’s Do Patti

Actress Prachi Shah Pandya who was seen and loved in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Do Patti along with Kriti Sanon
Kyunki Saas

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from OTT, Movies and television, we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Prachi Shah Pandya is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Do Patti. Yes you heard right actress Prachi Shah Pandya who was seen and loved in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Do Patti along with Kriti Sanon.

Well, the character played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to seeing what the actress has to offer with the movie.

