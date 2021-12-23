Exclusive! Lakshmi Ghar Aayi actress Anushka Manchande roped in for Khuda Hafiz chapter 2

MUMBAI: After the successful response of the movie Khuda Hafiz the makers are back with the sequel of the movie. Khuda Hafiz Chapter 1was immensely loved by the fans for the great storytelling and some amazing action sequences which were performed by Vidyut Jammwal.

Ever since the announcement was made about Khuda Hafiz chapter 2 the fans are eagerly waiting for further information about the movie, and now TellyChakkar has some exclusive information with regards to the movie.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Anushka Manchande will be seen in this upcoming movie. Yes you heard right actress Anushka Manchande who is known for her television serial Lakshmi Ghar Aayi is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Khuda Hafiz chapter 2 along with Vidyut Jammwal.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to see what she has to offer in this upcoming movie.

