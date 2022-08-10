Exclusive! Lataa Saberwal and Surendra Pal roped in for new movie

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, Tellychakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actors Lataa Saberwal and Surendra Pal roped in for upcoming movie, yes you heard right, actress Lataa Saberwal who is known for her films like Vivah and Ishq Vishq will be sharing with actor Surendra Pal who is known for known for his roles of Dronacharya in Mahabharat, Amatya Rakshas in Chanakya, Tamraj Kilvish in Shaktiman and Daksha in Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by these actors are still awaited, but we look forward to see what different they have to offer with upcoming movie.

