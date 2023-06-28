Exclusive! “Logically my character cannot be back for the third part” Aditya Roy Kapur on been part of Aashiqui 3

MUMBAI: Actor Aditya Roy Kapur is no doubt one the most loved and followed actors we have in acting industry, over the time with his charm, and his beautiful acting contribution, he has created a strong mark in the acting industry and also into the hearts and minds of the fans who always looks forward to the upcoming projects of the actor.

As we know the actor was immensely loved in the part one of the ott show The Night Manager and they are now eagerly looking forward to the part 2 of the show, which is all set to premier from this week, during the recent media interaction of the ott show the actor Aditya Roy Kapur responded on being the part of Aashiqui 3.

Aditya Roy Kapur says that he has heard that Kartik Aryan is doing the movie and even if he would want to be a part of the third franchise, he really cannot because his character had died in the sequel but whatever he is hearing about the movie Aashiqui 3, it is beautiful and he wishes all the luck to the entire team.

