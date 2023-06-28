Exclusive! “Logically my character cannot be back for the third part” Aditya Roy Kapur on been part of Aashiqui 3

During the recent media interaction actor Aditya Roy Kapur spoke in detail on whether he is doing Aashiqui 3 or not
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 06/28/2023 - 17:07
movie_image: 
Aditya Roy Kapur

MUMBAI: Actor Aditya Roy Kapur is no doubt one the most loved and followed actors we have in acting industry, over the time with his charm, and his beautiful acting contribution, he has created a strong mark in the acting industry and also into the hearts and minds of the fans who always looks forward to the upcoming projects of the actor.

As we know the actor was immensely loved in the part one of the ott show The Night Manager and they are now eagerly looking forward to the part 2 of the show, which is all set to premier from this week, during the recent media interaction of the ott show the actor Aditya Roy Kapur responded on being the part of Aashiqui 3.

Aditya Roy Kapur says that he has heard that Kartik Aryan is doing the movie and even if he would want to be a part of the third franchise, he really cannot because his character had died in the sequel but whatever he is hearing about the movie Aashiqui 3, it is beautiful and he wishes all the luck to the entire team.

Well what are your views on the actor Aditya Roy Kapur and how did you like him in the web series The Night Manager and do you really want to see him in Aashiqui 3, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

