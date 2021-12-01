Exclusive! Love Shhuda and Velle actor Savant Singh Premi roped in for Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo

MUMBAI : The movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The movie has some amazing cast members which include Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Prajakta Koli. And now TellyChakkar has some exclusive information with regards to the movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Savant Singh Premi has been roped in for the movie. Yes, you heard that right! Actor Savant Singh Premi, who is known for his amazing contribution to projects like Gandi Baat, LoveShhudha, and currently gearing up for the release of the movie Velle, will also be seen in the movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo along with Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

Well, the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to seeing what different he has to offer with this upcoming movie.

