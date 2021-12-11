Exclusive! Maharani and Hey Prabhu actor Krishna Bhatt roped info Ritesh Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan starrer movie Visfot

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television TellyChakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Krishna Bhatt will be seen in the upcoming movie titled Visfot. Yes you heard right actor Krishna Bhatt who is known for his acting contribution with the projects like Maharani on Sony LIV, Hey Prabhu on MX Player and Love Jackson is now also to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Visfot which has Ritesh Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan in the leading role.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what he has to offer with this upcoming movie as the movie has already been the talk of the town because of the comeback of the actor Fardeen Khan.

Backed by filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's White Feather Films and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, 'Visfot' is the official remake of the 2012 Venezuelan film 'Rock, Paper, Scissors'.

