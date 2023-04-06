Exclusive! Is Maidaan getting postponed again? Here’s what Priyamani has to say

Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn and Priyamani is slated to release on 23rd June 2023. However, there’s a buzz that the movie might get postponed.
movie_image: 
Priyamani

MUMBAI:  Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn and Priyamani has been in the making for the past few years. Due to the pandemic, the film has been delayed multiple times. This year itself, the release date of the film has been changed multiple times and it is now slated to release on 23rd June 2023.

However, till now, the trailer of the film is not yet released. There were rumors that the film might get postponed once again.

Also Read: Interesting! Teaser of Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan impresses the actor's fans, but a few netizens feel that it is giving Gold vibes

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Priyamani, and when asked if Maidaan is releasing as per the schedule this month, the actress said, “I have no idea. As far as I know, they are saying 23rd (June), but it may or may not be pushed; I don’t know, I am waiting for the confirmation from their side (makers).”

Maidaan is directed by Amit Sharma and it is based on the golden era of Indian football (1952–1962). Ajay Devgn will be seen playing the role of Syed Abdul Rahim who was a football coach.

The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman, and a few days ago, he had tweeted, “Just delivered all the 5 song masters for #Maidaan Can’t wait for you to listen to this soundtrack had a lot of fun working with @iAmitRSharma and @manojmuntashir Can you guess the singers ?”

The teaser of Maidaan was released a couple of months ago, and it had received a good response. Well, if the film is slated to release this month, let’s hope that soon the trailer gets released.

Also Read: Exclusive! Priyamani on Jawan, “We waited so long, might as well wait for another two-three months for it”

Are you looking forward to Maidaan? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Maidaan Priyamani Ajay Devgn Amit Sharma Boney Kapoor AR Rahman Syed Abdul Rahim JAWAN Movie News TellyChakkar
