Exclusive! Is Maidaan getting postponed again? Here’s what Priyamani has to say

MUMBAI: Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn and Priyamani has been in the making for the past few years. Due to the pandemic, the film has been delayed multiple times. This year itself, the release date of the film has been changed multiple times and it is now slated to release on 23rd June 2023.

However, till now, the trailer of the film is not yet released. There were rumors that the film might get postponed once again.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Priyamani, and when asked if Maidaan is releasing as per the schedule this month, the actress said, “I have no idea. As far as I know, they are saying 23rd (June), but it may or may not be pushed; I don’t know, I am waiting for the confirmation from their side (makers).”

Maidaan is directed by Amit Sharma and it is based on the golden era of Indian football (1952–1962). Ajay Devgn will be seen playing the role of Syed Abdul Rahim who was a football coach.

The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman, and a few days ago, he had tweeted, “Just delivered all the 5 song masters for #Maidaan Can’t wait for you to listen to this soundtrack had a lot of fun working with @iAmitRSharma and @manojmuntashir Can you guess the singers ?”

The teaser of Maidaan was released a couple of months ago, and it had received a good response. Well, if the film is slated to release this month, let’s hope that soon the trailer gets released.

