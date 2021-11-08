Exclusive! Mallika Sherawat to make her Bollywood comeback with the movie Naagamati

MUMBAI: Mallika Sherawat is indeed one of the hottest Divas in Bollywood industry. The actress is not only known for her amazing acting contribution but also for her looks. The actress indeed had made her strong mark in the Bollywood industry with her amazing projects.

Nowadays the actress is very less to be seen on big screen no doubt the fans are eagerly waiting for the projects of the actress. As per the latest Buzz it is said that the actress is all set to make her Bollywood come back. Yes you heard right actress Mallika Sherawat is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with the movie titled Naagamati which will be directed by VC Vadivudaiyan. It is said that actress Mallika Sherawat will be seen playing double role in the movie.

It is also said that the movie is a period drama which will be based on the eras of 1900, 1947 and 1970.

No doubt it will be a treat to watch what the actress has to offer with this upcoming thriller movie Naagamati.

Talking about the last appearances of the actress Mallika Sherawat she was recently seen in the MX player web series titled Nakaab. The actress was immensely loved by the fans for her never seen before avatar in this web series.

How excited are you to see actress Mallika Sherawat in this upcoming movie Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to tellychakkar.