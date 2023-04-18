Exclusive! Maneka Rai roped in for movie Notice

MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, TellyChakkar is back with another exposing formation from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Maneka Rai has been roped in for the upcoming movie Notice, yes you heard right, actress Maneka Rai is now all set to be seen in the movie titled Notice which has Dipika Chikhlia and Arun Govil in the leading role.

Actress Maneka Rai will be seen playing the character of a lawyer in the movie, also the detailed information about the character and the movie is still awaited but we look forward to see what different the actress has to offer with the movie.

