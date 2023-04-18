Exclusive! Maneka Rai roped in for movie Notice

Actress Maneka Rai who is known for her television shows is all set to be seen in movie Notice which has Dipika Chikhlia and Arun Govil
Maneka Rai

MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, TellyChakkar is back with another exposing formation from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Maneka Rai has been roped in for the upcoming movie Notice, yes you heard right, actress Maneka Rai is now all set to be seen in the movie titled Notice which has Dipika Chikhlia and Arun Govil in the leading role.

Actress Maneka Rai will be seen playing the character of a lawyer in the movie, also the detailed information about the character and the movie is still awaited but we look forward to see what different the actress has to offer with the movie.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you to see the actress, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 04/18/2023 - 15:09

