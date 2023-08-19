Exclusive! Manish Wadhwa on working with Sunny Deol in Gadar 2, “He is not just focused about his character, but also about the film”

Manish Wadhwa is currently enjoying the super success of his film Gadar 2. TellyChakkar interacted with Manish a few days ago, and spoke to him about his experience of working with Sunny Deol, and a lot more...
MUMBAI: Manish Wadhwa is currently enjoying the super success of his film Gadar 2. He plays the antagonist in the movie, and his performance is being liked by one and all.

TellyChakkar interacted with Manish a few days ago, and spoke to him about his experience of working with Sunny Deol, and a lot more...

How was your experience of working with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel?

Amazing! He is a very calm person. He never forces things on you on the sets, whatever he wants to tell you, he will say it in a very lovable way. He is not just forced about his character, but also about the film because he believes that the whole film has to be good. I don’t have much interaction with Ameesha in the film. But, I have met her a couple of times and she is very enthusiastic.

Did the success of Pathaan help you in getting Gadar 2?

No, before Pathaan released, I had almost completed the shooting of Gadar 2, only the last schedule was left. Pathaan released this year, and I have been shooting Gadar 2 from March 2022.

You have done TV, movies and OTT, so as an actor which medium’s process do you enjoy the most?

All of them because I am just an artist; whoever is making it, it is their process that determines how they want to present it. For me, work is work, even if it is a roadside play, the hard work will happen in everything.

Gadar 2 is a blockbuster at the box office and it has already crossed Rs. 280 crore.

Gadar 2 is a blockbuster at the box office and it has already crossed Rs. 280 crore.


 


 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 08/19/2023 - 03:15

