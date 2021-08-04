EXCLUSIVE! Manisha Chavan and Shweta Rajan bag movie ‘200’?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the film world.

We all know that a lot of web shows and movies are in pipeline and will be hitting the digital platform soon.

200 is one of them which will soon be streaming on the Zee 5 app.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that Shweta Rajan and Manisha Chavan are set to be a part of the show.

Not many details about Shweta and Manisha's roles are out yet.

200 also stars YouTuber Sahil Khattar, Barun Sobti, Flora Saini, Amol Palekar, Rinku Rajguru, Saloni Batra, Indraneil Sengupta, and Upendra Limaye.

The movie will be directed by Sarthak Dasgupta and backed by Yoodlee Films.

