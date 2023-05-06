Exclusive! Manoj Bajpayee on his 29 years of journey in the industry, “There have been ups and downs”

Manoj Bajpayee has been in the industry for the past 29 years. TellyChakkar recently interacted with him and spoke to him about his journey in the industry.
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Mon, 06/05/2023 - 19:24
movie_image: 
Manoj Bajpayee

MUMBAI: Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. He started his career in Hindi films with the movie Bandit Queen in which he played the role of Dacoit Man Singh. Bandit Queen released in 1994 and the actor has completed 29 years in the industry.

Currently, he is busy garnering praises for his excellent performance in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai which was released on OTT a couple of weeks ago, and last week, the makers also released it in a few theatres.

TellyChakkar interacted with Manoj Bajpayee and when asked about his 29 years of journey in the industry, the actor said, “It’s been quite a roller coaster ride and I have always been enjoying it. There have been ups and downs; very few ups and many downs.”

“But, I never complain about it, I fought against it, kept on fighting, I have always tried to overcome the odds and do my things my way. So yes, you can sum it up this way that it has been a roller coaster ride,” he added.

In these 29 years, Manoj Bajpayee has given amazing performances in movies like Satya, Kaun, Shool, Zubeidaa, Pinjar, Veer-Zaara, Raajneeti, Gangs of Wasseypur, Special 26, Aligarh, Satyameva Jayate, Bhonsle and others.

Talking about his upcoming movies, he will be seen in movies like Despatch and Joram. Are you excited for the upcoming films of Bajpayee? Let us know in the comments below...

Murtuza Iqbal's picture

About Author

