Exclusive! Manoj Desai on Akshay Kumar’s Indian citizenship, “I want to congratulate him and say, we are proud of you”

MUMBAI: On 15th August 2023, Akshay Kumar surprised one and all when he announced on social media that he has got Indian citizenship. For the uninitiated, the actor was a Canadian citizen.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Manoj Desai, Executive director of G7 multiplex and Maratha Mandir, and while talking to us about OMG 2, he also spoke about Akshay getting Indian citizenship.

He stated, “OMG 2 did well in our theatres because of less rates in comparison to other theatres, and I would like to give credit to my Managing Director, Arun Nahar for that. So, because of less rates, middle class, lower middle class, and upper middle class people are coming to watch it. So, this is the reason why Gaiety-Galaxy and Maratha Mandir were housefull.”

“Also, I want to congratulate Akshay ji as he now has Indian citizenship. I want to congratulate him and say, we are proud of you,” he added.

When asked if ‘A’ certificate has affected the collection of OMG 2, Desai said, “Yes of course. Getting an ‘A’ certificate and 27 cuts is surely a big thing and because of ‘A’ certificate a lot of people couldn’t come and watch the film. So, yes that is a small hurdle, but the business is good.”

OMG 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. In five days, it has collected Rs. 72.27 crore.

