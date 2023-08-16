Exclusive! Manoj Desai on response for Gadar 2, “People are dancing; they are very happy with the film”

People are hooting, clapping and dancing in theatres while watching Gadar 2. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Manoj Desai, the executive director of G7 multiplex and Maratha Mandir, and spoke to him about the response to the movie.
Manoj Desai

MUMBAI: Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur has taken the box office by storm. The film, in just five days has collected Rs. 228.98 crore and it is already a blockbuster.

People are hooting, clapping and dancing in theatres. 

When asked whether he expected this kind of a response from the audiences, Desai said, “I had not expected this response. In Gaiety-Galaxy, people are dancing; my staff asked me if we should stop them, I told them not to, and in Maratha Mandir, we have a stage.”

“Yesterday, Anil Sharma ji came to Maratha Mandir, and everyone was dancing. Public is very happy with the film. They are shouting Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Jai Shri Ram. The movie is a super duper hit and no one can stop this film that’s for sure,” he added.

When Gadar was released, there was a protest against the film due to a couple of scenes, and many people damaged Maratha Mandir. When asked Desai how he handled that situation, he said, “We have to handle such situations. I don’t want to say anything about any caste; whatever people did, may god keep them happy. We got police protection outside the theatre; we had even told our staff to take care inside the theatre. For Gadar 2 also, my staff is taking a round inside the theatre, but thanks to God, nothing has happened.” 

