Exclusive! Manoj Desai reveals if Gadar 2 will be able to break the record of Pathaan, “If Gadar 2 does well this week...”

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur starrer Gadar 2 has been doing exceptionally well at the box office. The movie in eight days has collected Rs. 305.13 crore at the box office.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan is the highest-grossing Hindi film till now with the collection of Rs. 543.05 crore. Now, everyone is keen to know whether Gadar 2 will be able to break the record of Pathaan and become the highest-grossing Hindi film.

A few days ago, TellyChakkar interacted with Manoj Desai, Executive director of G7 multiplex and Maratha Mandir, and spoke to him about Gadar 2 and Pathaan.

When asked if Gadar 2 will break the record of Pathaan, he told us, “It’s too early to say that. But now, holidays are over, so if Gadar 2 does well this week, and if it goes housefull, then it might cross Pathaan at the box office. Even if it doesn’t cross Pathaan, it will be around or equal to it, there’s no doubt about it.”

Sunny Deol visited a couple of theatres in Mumbai, so when asked Desai if he will call the actor to Maratha Mandir, he said, “He is right now out India, so once he comes back, I will speak to Sunny and get him to Maratha Mandir as well.”

