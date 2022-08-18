Exclusive! Marathi film actor Vishal Anand talks about his experience on working with Makarand Deshpande and Rinku Rajguru; reveals his process of bagging the movie

MUMBAI: Vishal made his debut with the Marathi film Aathva Rang Premacha which was released on 17th June 2022. The film is directed by Khushboo Sinhha, produced by Mr. Samir Karnik, and released by A.A Films. Vishal played the main lead opposite Rinku Rajguru. The film has garnered positive reviews from critics and the audience. It has superb viweres rating on IMDB. It is an official entry to IMAGINE Women's International Film Festival New York from India.

1. When was the film released?

Answer: The film was released on 17th June 2022 under the banner of AA Films.

2. How did you get this film?

Ans -I played Shirish in the film, I auditioned for my role and a few days later, I received a call from Mr. Samir Karnik, the producer of our film. He told me that I have been selected for the role. I was surprised for a moment and was happy too. It was a great opportunity for me and I am genuinely grateful to Samir Sir, for putting his faith in me. He was very supportive and under his guidance and mentorship, I was able to do justice to my role.

3. Tell me about your character.

Ans- it’s a very complex character with different shades and many layers to it. I feel so fortunate that I got a chance to play both the shades - a protagonist and an antagonist in my first film.

4. working experience with Makarand Deshpande and Rinku Rajguru? How do you match them in terms of acting?

Though I am not a Marathi, I never felt like an outsider working with these two great actors. They were very kind and supportive throughout the shooting of the film, and I must say it was a great experience. In terms of acting, my director only gave me one piece of advice- don’t act, just be natural and keep yourself in the situation and feel the emotions. I did the same.

5.Your experience working with a first-time woman director?

Khushboo Sinhha is a passionate director, she knows how to extract emotions out of her actors. She ensures to get the actors in the exact frame of mind of the character's and to tap into the right nerves.

6. How did you prepare Marathi dialogues as you are from a Hindi background?

Though I didn’t speak Marathi initially, I was determined to learn the language. I started watching Marathi movies and Marathi serials. I used to watch YouTube tutorials to learn grammar and words, I used to practice these words on a daily basis. In fact, I started talking in Marathi with all my friends and that helped in improving my speaking skills. I can say it was hard but it was great learning.

7. Tell me about your background.

I am from a middle-class family. I lost my father at a young age when I was 14, and my mother raised me as a single mother since then, those times were not easy on us, we had major financial crises but my mother, being a very strong woman, could cope with this loss. I still remember I was giving my exams, my father was serious and admitted to AIIMS Delhi, I received a call from my mother, saying he is no more. After that I cleared the engineering entrance exam and I got admission to Bharti Vidyapeeth Pune and graduated with a BTech in Computer Science.

During my college days, I was very active in theatre, I used to write and perform in plays. As a child I was a huge fan of Shahrukh khan, I always dreamt of someday becoming like him. Finally, after completing my studies, I said to my mom - I don’t want to do a 9 to 5 job but wanted to pursue acting. Coming from a middle-class family it was a tough decision for me but my mother supported me. I took admission in Kishore Namit Kapoor acting classes in Mumbai, did the course for one year, and started giving auditions and that’s how it all started.

8. Which Marathi filmmaker inspires you the most?

I am a big fan of Mahesh Manjrekar sir, I think he is a true legend, a great storyteller, and a brilliant performer.

9. Favorite actor and actress in Marathi movies?

Nana Patekar sir, He is a legend and I am a big fan of Mukta Barve.

10. Any inspirational quotes for all those who have a dream to become an actor?

Do not limit your challenges, challenge your limits ..push the boundary of uncertainty and start believing yourself.