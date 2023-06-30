Exclusive! Mardaani 2 and Kafas actress Tejasvi Singh Ahlawat to be seen in upcoming film 'Demons'

Actress Tejasvi Singh Ahlawat, who was recently seen in the OTT show Kafas, is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie 'Demons'.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 06/30/2023 - 18:41
movie_image: 
Mardaani 2

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, Tellychakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Tejasvi Singh Ahlawat will be seen in the upcoming movie titled Demons. Yes, you read that right. Actress Tejasvi Singh Ahlawat, who is currently getting all the love for her performance in the OTT show Kafas which has Sharman Joshi and Mona Singh in the leading role, is all set to be seen in the movie titled Demons, which will be directed by Rohit Mittal.

ALSO READ – WHAT! Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s fans go berserk at airport; netizens say, “Because of these type of people celebrities try to...”

Well, the detailed information on her character played by the actress is still awaited, but we look forward to what different the actress has to offer with this upcoming movie.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you to watch the actress in this upcoming movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ Gadar 2: Exciting! Anil Sharma to recreate Main Nikla Gaddi Leke after Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava

Tejasvi Singh Ahlawat TEJASVI SINGH AHLAWAT FANS KAFAS SonyLIV DEMONS Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 06/30/2023 - 18:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Revealed on the Stage of India’s Best Dancer - Kushal Tandon's Childhood Crush and Shivangi Joshi's Dance Dreams
MUMBAI: This Sunday, Sony Entertainment Television's homegrown format “India's Best Dancer 3” will bring audiences an...
"Terence Lewis and Sonali Bendre's beautiful dance leaves everybody awestruck on India's Best Dancer 3's Baarish Special
MUMBAI: This weekend, get ready to enjoy the monsoon as Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown dance reality show,...
Kya Baat Hai! When Sonu Sood came to Neha Dhupia’s rescue, and she called him“#lifesaver”
MUMBAI: Neha Dhupia is one of the talented actresses of the Hindi film industry. She has worked with Sonu Sood in the...
Exclusive! Balwani Rajesh and Yogi Chopra to come together for a short movie
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regard to delivering some exclusive news from the world of movies,...
Must read! Fans ask for Hera Pheri 3 s there is announcement for Houseful 5
MUMBAI: One of the most loved comedy franchises of Indian cinema is Housefull, we have seen and loved all the 4 parts...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Drama! Reeva likes Ishaan, Bhavani selects him for Savi
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with lots...
Recent Stories
Sonu Sood
Kya Baat Hai! When Sonu Sood came to Neha Dhupia’s rescue, and she called him“#lifesaver”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sonu Sood
Kya Baat Hai! When Sonu Sood came to Neha Dhupia’s rescue, and she called him“#lifesaver”
Hera Pheri 3
Must read! Fans ask for Hera Pheri 3 s there is announcement for Houseful 5
Gadar 2: Exciting! Anil Sharma to recreate Main Nikla Gaddi Leke after Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava
Gadar 2: Exciting! Anil Sharma to recreate Main Nikla Gaddi Leke after Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava
Ali Fazal
WHAT! Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s fans go berserk at airport; netizens say, “Because of these type of people celebrities try to...”
Ananya Panday
Trolled! Ananya Panday hides her face at the airport; netizens say, “Face chupaane ka logic hi nahi samjh aata”
Lavina Israni
Hotness Alert! Here are times when actress Lavina Israni raised temperatures with her hot looks