Exclusive! Mardaani 2 and Kafas actress Tejasvi Singh Ahlawat to be seen in upcoming film 'Demons'

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Tejasvi Singh Ahlawat will be seen in the upcoming movie titled Demons. Yes, you read that right. Actress Tejasvi Singh Ahlawat, who is currently getting all the love for her performance in the OTT show Kafas which has Sharman Joshi and Mona Singh in the leading role, is all set to be seen in the movie titled Demons, which will be directed by Rohit Mittal.

Well, the detailed information on her character played by the actress is still awaited, but we look forward to what different the actress has to offer with this upcoming movie.

