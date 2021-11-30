Exclusive! Matsya Kaand actor Yogendra Verma roped in for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with explosive information from the entertainment imdustry.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Yogendra Verma is all set to be seen in Bhool Bhulaiya 2. Yes, you heard right. The actor, who was recently seen in MX Player web series Matsya Kaand and is known for his movie Jagriti, is all set to be seen in this Kartik Aaryan starrer horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiya 2, which will also have Tabu and Kiara Advani.

Also read (Kya Baat Hai! Actors who slay in sunglasses look at airport)

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is scheduled for release on 25 March 2022.

How excited are you about this? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read (Trend Alert! 83 trailer, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Bigg Boss S15, JB Smoove and more…)