Exclusive! Medium doesn’t matter to me, says Kashmira Irani

MUMBAI: Actress Kashmira Irani, who is known for her stint in Amber Dhara, Dosti... Yaariyan... Manmarziyan and films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Rangoon, Bharat and many more, is gaining accolades for her performance in the second season of The Zoom Studios’ show ‘The Reunion – Chal Chalein Apne Ghar’.

In a chat with TellyChakkar, the actress spoke about her role, series and more.

What made you say yes to the new season of 'The Reunion - Chal Chalein Apne Ghar'?

A very written script is what hit the right note for me. The story is extremely authentic and honest and this is what made me say yes to the show.

You started your career with television but moved on to do films. Any plans of returning to television?

The medium doesn’t matter to me. The part that I am playing, what I have to offer and what I contribute to the role is what matters to me. So yes, if something interesting and inspiring comes up, why not?

How does it feel working with veteran actors like K K Raina & Lilette Dubey?

An absolute pleasure. Working with veterans like K K Sir and Lilette Ma’am, you get to receive so much because they are so giving. Their dedication towards their craft is awe inspiring and every day is a learning experience.

How relatable is your character to you in real life?

Tina is such a well written character and I feel so fortunate to have had the opportunity to play her. I think every woman can relate to Tina in some way. Tina’s honesty, her clarity on what she wants from her life without mincing words, and her ‘she is what she is’ attitude resonated with me the most.

How has the response been so far for the show?

The response has been pretty good so far. The audience feels that this happens in their life too and it is amazing that they can relate to it and empathize with the characters. When you write or perform a piece, your aim is to connect with the audience and create a space where they can put themselves in the character’s shoes. It feels amazing to see that happening with our show.

How was it working with Danish Aslam?

Danish got the entire team together and it is so essential for a director to do that, and he does it so efficiently. His aesthetic sense is bang-on. He is so much fun and just his overall energy was such that it was sometimes difficult to match up to his level.

The new season of the show features Lillette Dubey, Veer Rajwant Singh, Devika Vatsa, Prabal Panjabi and KK Raina. The show has also partnered with Odisha tourism to bring forth gorgeous landscapes shot in various parts of the state, including Shimilipal, Bhitarkanika, Konark-Puri, Chilka, Dhenkanal, Badmul, Daringbadi, Koraput, Debrigarh.

The series is being produced by Zoom Studio and will stream on their YouTube page.



