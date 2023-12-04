Exclusive! Middle Class Love actress Kavya Thapar says, “Since childhood, I wanted to become a heroine”

MUMBAI: Kavya Thapar is known for her performances in films and web series like Ee Maaya Peremito, Market Raja MBBS, Ek Mini Katha, Middle Class Love, CAT, and Farzi. Her movie Middle Class Love is soon going to have its television premiere.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Kavya and spoke to her about the movie, theatrical release, and a lot more…

How excited are you for the TV premiere Middle Class Love?

I am very excited. Also, it’s a very overwhelming feeling because for me it’s like a dream come true. Since childhood, I wanted to become a heroine, but I didn’t know if I will be able to or not especially because I had no contacts or sources. So, I am feeling very grateful and very blessed. In childhood, after coming back from school we used to watch movies on TV, and now, some children will witness my film, so it’s amazing.

When the movie had released last year, what response you had got for your performance?

It was really sweet because everyone told me good things and no one told me anything bad about it. My family and friends, and especially my elder brother, who is like my biggest critic, praised me. So, if he has praised me then I must have done something good. What made me the happiest was people coming and saying that they want to see more of me.

Nowadays even movies with big stars are releasing on OTT. but producers of your film decided to release it in theatres, so does that give you confidence as an actor?

Yes, definitely it gave me a lot of confidence because it would have been very easy to put a film on OTT with three newcomers; it’s a business at the end of the day. But, Ratnaa ma’am and Anubhav sir (Sinha) were so supportive and they had so much trust and belief in us. We all three were very scared that what will happen; obviously we were confident but still there was nervousness. But, they were like we want to give this film a theatrical release.

Middle Class Love will premiere on &Pictures on 15th April.

