Exclusive! Milind Gunaji and Krishna Bhatt join the cast of the upcoming project of Nandi Pictures

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has exclusively learned that actors Milind Gunaji and Krishna Bhatt will be joining the cast of the upcoming movie of Nandi Pictures.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learned that actors Milind Gunaji and Krishna Bhatt will be joining the cast of the upcoming movie of Nandi Pictures. Yes, you heard right. Actor Milind Gunaji, who has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution, will be seen sharing screen space with Krishna Bhatt, who is the daughter of director Vikram Bhatt, in the upcoming movie of Nandi Pictures Private Limited.

Well, the detailed information about the characters and the project is still awaited, but we forward to what different the actors have to offer in this upcoming project.

