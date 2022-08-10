Exclusive! Milind Gunaji and Krishna Bhatt join the cast of the upcoming project of Nandi Pictures

Actors Milind Gunaji and Krishna Bhatt are all set to be seen in the upcoming movie of Nandi Pictures.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 03/25/2023 - 12:59
movie_image: 
Milind Gunaji and Krishna Bhatt

MUMBAI :  Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and television and now keeping the promise to deliver the same, we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learned that actors Milind Gunaji and Krishna Bhatt will be joining the cast of the upcoming movie of Nandi Pictures. Yes, you heard right. Actor Milind Gunaji, who has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution, will be seen sharing screen space with Krishna Bhatt, who is the daughter of director Vikram Bhatt, in the upcoming movie of Nandi Pictures Private Limited.

also read  Must Read! Love Today remake with Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor? With remakes becoming flop why is Bollywood still trying to bank on it

Well, the detailed information about the characters and the project is still awaited, but we forward to what different the actors have to offer in this upcoming project.

What are your views on this collaboration and how excited are you to watch them on screen? Do let us know in the comment section below.

also read  Exclusive! Kabir Bedi and Yashpal Sharma roped in for Nandi Pictures’ next movie


    

 

Milind Gunaji Krishna Bhatt Nanadi pictures Lataa Saberwal and Surendra Pal new movie Bollywood News Television News Bollywood actress TELEVISION ACTORS Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Ott actors Indian Web Series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 03/25/2023 - 12:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
From Akshara to Naitik, Naira-Kartik, to Abhimanyu-Akshara take a look at the evolution of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's cast and families over the years!
MUMBAI:In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have currently won the...
Anupamaa: Major twist! Maya takes Anuj home to meet Choti Anu
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Bhavani catches Satya holding Sai’s hand
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Shocking! The plot of the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan revealed, here is what you need to know
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Salman Khan titled Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the current talk of the town and ever since...
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Manya Singh to be part of the show?
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Recent Stories
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Shocking! The plot of the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan revealed, here is what you need to know

Latest Video

Related Stories
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Shocking! The plot of the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan revealed, here is what you need to know
Kashibai Bajirao Ballal actor Amit Pandey to be seen in Bholaa
Exclusive! Kashibai Bajirao Ballal actor Amit Pandey to be seen in Bholaa
Ranbir Kapoor caught shooting for Animal in a hospital
Kya Baat Hai! Ranbir Kapoor caught shooting for Animal in a hospital, netizens say “Very Kabir Singh-ish…”
Rani Mukerji starrer on its second Friday collects much more than Rajkummar
Must Read! Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Bheed box office update: Rani Mukerji starrer on its second Friday collects much more than Rajkummar Rao’s film
SS Rajamouli
WOW! As RRR completes one year of its release, here’s a look at all the ‘firsts’ that the SS Rajamouli’s directorial achieved
Amitabh Bachchan
OMG! Amitabh Bachchan, all set to be back to work despite his injury, says “there must be desire and effort to repair…”