Exclusive! Milind Gunaji and Krishna Bhatt join the cast of upcoming project of Nandi pictures

Actors Milind Gunaji and Krishna Bhatt are all said to be seen in the upcoming movie of Nandi pictures
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 03/25/2023 - 12:59
movie_image: 
Milind Gunaji and Krishna Bhatt

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollhwood, digital and television and now keeping the promise to deliver the same we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learned that actors Milind Gunaji and Krishna Bhatt will be joining the cast of the upcoming movie of Nandi pictures, yes you heard right, actor Milind Gunaji  who has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution  will be seen sharing screen space with Krishna Bhatt who is the daughter of director Vikram Bhatt in the upcoming movie of Nandi pictures Private Limited.

Well of the detailed information about the character and the project is still awaited but we forward to see what different they have to offer in this upcoming project.

What are your views on this collaboration and how excited are you to see them on screen, do let us know in the comment section below.

