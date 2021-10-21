EXCLUSIVE: Mimi and Ajeeb Daastaans actor Gyan Prakash roped in for movie In Car

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive piece of information from the world of entertainment.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Gyan Prakash will be seen in an upcoming movie titled In Car. Yes, you are right. Gyan Prakash, who is known for his acting contribution in projects like Mimi (2021), Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010), will be seen in an upcoming movie titled In Car, which will also have Saala Khadoos actress Ritika Singh. The movie will be directed by Harshvardhan.

It is said that the movie is set between 5 characters and 90% of the movie is shot in a car.

Well, detailed information about the character to be played by the actor is still awaited, but looking at his past work, it will be a treat to watch him in a different character.

